Arizona placed Vigil (hamstring) on its injured reserve list Saturday.
After suffering a hamstring injury during the Cardinals' win at Carolina in Week 4, Vigil will have to miss at least the team's next four games as he recovers. Tanner Vallejo should see more reps in Vigil's absence.
