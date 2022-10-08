Vigil (hamstring) has been ruled out for Week 5's matchup against the Eagles, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Vigil suffered a hamstring injury during Week 4's contest against the Panthers. The 2016 third-round pick was unable to practice all this week, so it's no surprise he's sitting Sunday's game out. While Zaven Collins remains the Cardinals' No. 1 left-inside linebacker, Ben Neimann may seem his role increase with Vigil out.