Capi signed a contract with Arizona on Thursday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Capi spent time with the Cardinals during the preseason last year and made a bit of a splash before being released in the final cutdown days. He played in a combined eight games with the Bills and Jets on the year, totaling seven tackles, including one sack. If he can produce like he did last year he'll have a chance to secure a depth defensive line and special teams role with Arizona in 2018.

