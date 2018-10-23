Cardinals' Oday Aboushi: Inks deal with Arizona
Aboushi signed with the Cardinals on Tuesday.
Arizona, looking to beef up their depleted offensive line, opted to bring in Aboushi and give the six-year vet his shot at sticking around in Phoenix. Whether Aboushi will work his way into the starting rotation still seems out of sight, but there is room for impression considering how banged up Arizona's offensive line currently is.
