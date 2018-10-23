Aboushi signed with the Cardinals on Tuesday.

Arizona, looking to beef up their depleted offensive line, opted to bring in Aboushi and give the six-year vet his shot at sticking around in Phoenix. Whether Aboushi will work his way into the starting rotation still seems out of sight, but there is room for impression considering how banged up Arizona's offensive line currently is.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Buffalo Bills at Indianapolis Colts

    Week 8 Preview

    Heath Cummings, Jamey Eisenberg, and Dave Richard preview a pivotal Week 8 of the Fantasy...

  • nelson-agholor.jpg

    Week 8 Cut List

    Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...

  • pats-1400.jpg

    Week 8 Trade Values Chart

    Does the influx of running back injuries have you hankering for a trade? Or are you looking...