Pierre (thumb) was limited during Friday's practice and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Redskins, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Pierre finally got his shot in 2017 during his third year in the league. He made 30 tackles and 5.5 sacks through 14 games while averaging 25 defensive snaps per game. He could see a full-time role Sunday if Robert Nkemdiche (foot) sits out.