Pierre had 30 tackles (22 solo), 5.5 sacks and one forced fumble in 14 games with the Cardinals in 2017.

Pierre actually finished second on the Cardinals in sacks behind NFL leader Chandler Jones (17.0), a quality season after starting the year with a minimal defensive role. The 26-year-old enters 2018 as an exclusive-rights free agent, and a return to Arizona would not be surprising given his role in 2017.