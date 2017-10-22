Pierre (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's tilt against the Rams, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Pierre will be missing his second straight game due to his ankle injury. He did manage to log limited participation in practice on Thursday and Friday, which is an encouraging sign for his return next week. Look for Xavier Williams to see some extra snaps once again with Pierre out.

