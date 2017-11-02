Cardinals' Olsen Pierre: Practices without limitations
Pierre (ankle) was a full practice participant Wednesday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Pierre will play Sunday against the 49ers for his first time since Week 5. He hasn't played over 25 defensive snaps in a game yet this season, making it difficult to see him as a fantasy threat at this time.
