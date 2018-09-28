Pierre (toe) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Pierre missed the last two games of the regular season due to a lingering toe injury, but appears to be progressing in his recovery. The depth defensive tackle would be a significant boost to Arizona's defense Week 4, considering that Robert Nkemdiche (knee) and Corey Peters (elbow) are both listed as questionable.