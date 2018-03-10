The Cardinals extended the exclusive rights tender to Pierre on Friday, Kyle Odegard of the team's official site reports.

Pierre finished the 2017 season with 5.5 sacks for the Cardinals, good for second on the team behind league-leader Chandler Jones. The 26-year-old started the season with a minimal defensive role, but close the year as a solid contributor in Arizona's defensive line rotation.

