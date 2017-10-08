Play

Pierre sustained an ankle injury and did not return to Sunday' loss to the Eagles, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Pierre was initially designated questionable to return but never retook the field. Head coach Bruce Arians indicated the 26-year-old may have a hairline fracture, and the specifics should become clearer as he is evaluated this week.

