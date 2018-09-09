Cardinals' Olsen Pierre: Will play Sunday
Pierre is active for Sunday's game against the Redskins.
Pierre was limited in practice this week due to a thumb injury but seems to have recovered in time to play Sunday. The 27-year-old should primarily serve as a backup to Robert Nkemdiche but could see increased playing time with Markus Golden (knee) sidelined.
