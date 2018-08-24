Pierre (undisclosed) won't play Sunday against the Cowboys, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

The nature of Pierre's injury remains unknown, as does the timetable for the 26-year-old's absence. The Cardinals could simply be taking a cautious approach to the recovery of the second year defensive tackle, who earned a rotational role in the defense in 2017 by accumulating 5.5 sacks.

