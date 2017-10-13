Play

Pierre (ankle) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Pierre did not practice this week after sustaining the injury Sunday against Eagles. Xavier Williams is set for an increased workload against the Bucs, especially with Robert Nkemdiche (calf) listed as questionable.

