Cardenas signed with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

The 6-foot-4 tight end spent his entire six-year collegiate career with UTSA. Cardenas appeared in 64 games during that span, recording 95 receptions for 1,138 yards and nine touchdowns. His career high in receiving yards in a single season is 438, suggesting he's likely just an extra body for offseason activities. However, Cardenas could earn a spot on the Cardinals' practice squad if he impresses the staff throughout the summer.