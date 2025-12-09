default-cbs-image
Pappoe posted 10 tackles (six solo) and a defensed pass in Sunday's loss to the Rams.

Pappoe led Arizona in stops despite playing only half of the team's defensive snaps. That was a significant increase in opportunity, as Pappoe had played exclusively on special teams over his 12 games prior to Sunday. Akeem Davis-Gaither notched just one defensive snap against Los Angeles, which may indicate that Arizona wants to give Pappoe an extended look moving forward, especially given his strong performance Sunday.

