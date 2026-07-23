Cardinals' Paris Johnson: Beginning camp on PUP list

Johnson (undisclosed) was placed on the physically unable to perform list Thursday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Johnson will not be available for the start of training camp. The offensive tackle was unable to finish the 2025 regular season due to a knee issue, and it is unclear whether his current injury is related to last year's recovery process. Johnson had his fifth-year option picked up in April, so regardless of when the tackle is ready, he is set to return to play for the Cardinals through 2027.