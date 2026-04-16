The Cardinals have picked up their fifth-year option on Johnson's contract, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Per the report, the option calls for just over $19 million for the 2027 season, though it's possible that the Cardinals and the offensive tackle could reach an agreement on an extension before then. The No. 6 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft finished up the 2025 regular season on IR due to a knee issue, but has since had ample time to recover, which puts Johnson on track to be healthy the next time Arizona takes the field.