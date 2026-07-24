Cardinals' Paris Johnson: Dealing with minor knee issue

Johnson, who was placed on the PUP list Thursday, is managing a knee injury that isn't considered serious, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Johnson finished last season on IR due to an MCL injury, and he's not quite ready to participate in training camp. However, coach Matt LeFleur said that the offensive lineman's placement on the physically unable to perform list was "really just maintenance" and indicated that Johnson will "be back before you know it." It sounds like Johnson is expected to be good to go by the beginning of the regular season, and he's slated to be Arizona's starting left tackle.