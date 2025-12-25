Cardinals' Paris Johnson: Doesn't practice Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnson (knee) did not practice Wednesday, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
Johnson has missed the Cardinals' last two games due to an ankle injury. He hasn't been able to practice since sustaining the injury, and he would be a long shot to play against the Bengals on Sunday unless he were to return to practice by Friday. Josh Fryar should remain the starter at left tackle for as long as Johnson is sidelined.
