The Cardinals placed Johnson (knee) on injured reserve Tuesday, Zach Gershman of the team's official site reports.

Johnson was already ruled out for Saturday's game against the Rams due to a knee injury. With the Cardinals eliminated from playoff contention, Johnson's placement on IR will end his 2024 campaign. The 2023 first-round pick started at left tackle in all 14 games in which he played. Kelvin Beachum will serve as Arizona's starting left tackle for the final two games of the regular season due to Johnson's injury.