Johnson (knee) said Tuesday he feels "completely" healthy to begin the Cardinals' voluntary offseason workout program, Zach Gershman of the team's official site reports.

Johnson earned a Pro Bowl alternate nod in 2024 despite having his season end early due to a knee injury sustained Week 15, but he's fully healthy for the start of offseason conditioning activities. The 2023 first-round pick expressed optimism that being allowed to remain at the same position (left tackle) in back-to-back seasons for the first time since high school will help him take another step forward, per Bo Brack of GoPHNX.com. As a rookie in 2023, Johnson was asked to start at right tackle.