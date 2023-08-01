The Cardinals' first-team offensive line at Tuesday's practice included Johnson at right tackle, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Arizona traded up and selected Johnson with the sixth overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and obviously have big expectations for him going forward. It was unclear if they would ease him into the swing of things or throw him in to the fire right away by inserting him at right tackle opposite D.J. Humphries. Early indications at training camp indicate they are opting for the latter option.