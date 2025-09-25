Johnson (knee) is expected to play Thursday against the Seahawks, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Johnson missed the final three games of last season due to a knee injury and then sat out the Cardinals' Week 3 loss at San Francisco with a knee issue. After being listed as limited on all three Week 4 practice reports, he's slated to be back in action Thursday and likely will retake left tackle from Kelvin Beachum.