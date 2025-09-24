Cardinals' Paris Johnson: Listed as limited Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnson (knee) was listed as a limited participant in Tuesday's estimated practice report, Bo Brack of GoPHNX.com reports.
Johnson was unable to play in Sunday's 16-15 loss to the 49ers due to a knee injury. His practice participation Wednesday will provide clarity on his status heading into Thursday's contest against the Seahawks.
More News
-
Cardinals' Paris Johnson: Will miss Week 3•
-
Cardinals' Paris Johnson: Feels back to full health•
-
Cardinals' Paris Johnson: Done for 2024•
-
Cardinals' Paris Johnson: Will miss second straight game•
-
Cardinals' Paris Johnson: Out against Carolina•
-
Cardinals' Paris Johnson: Gets first-team reps at tackle•