The Cardinals placed Johnson (biceps) on injured reserve Tuesday.

The moves comes after Johnson was diagnosed with a torn left biceps that he sustained toward the end of the Cardinals' Week 4 loss to the Giants. He'll spend the rest of the 2026 season on IR and aim to be fully healthy for the start of the 2027 campaign, which will be the final year of his rookie contract. Jayden Williams will be the starting left tackle for now, with Josh Fryar and the recently acquired Jedrick Wills (signed from the Bills' practice squad) providing depth at the position in Johnson's absence.