Cardinals' Paris Johnson: Moved to IR
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Cardinals moved Johnson (knee) to injured reserve Saturday.
Johnson sustained his MCL injury in the Cardinals' Week 14 loss to the Rams, and the offensive tackle's season has now officially ended. The 2023 first-rounder played the most snaps at tackle for the Cardinals this season, logging 804 total before succumbing to injury.
