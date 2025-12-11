default-cbs-image
Johnson (knee) has been ruled out for Arizona's matchup versus the Texans on Sunday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

Johnson is considered week-to-week after having been diagnosed with a sprained MCL earlier in the week. In his absence, Josh Fryar will likely start at right tackle during Sunday's game. Johnson's next chance to play will be the Week 16 matchup versus the Falcons.

