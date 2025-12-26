Cardinals' Paris Johnson: Out for Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnson (knee) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Bengals, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
The third-year pro from Ohio State didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday and is now in line to miss his third consecutive game due to a sprained MCL. While Johnson remains sidelined Sunday, expect Josh Fryar to start at left tackle.
More News
-
Cardinals' Paris Johnson: Doesn't practice in Wednesday's walkthrough•
-
Cardinals' Paris Johnson: Missing another week•
-
Cardinals' Paris Johnson: Not playing Week 15•
-
Cardinals' Paris Johnson: Week-to-week with knee issue•
-
Cardinals' Paris Johnson: Playing Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Paris Johnson: In line to play Thursday•