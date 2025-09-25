Cardinals' Paris Johnson: Playing Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnson (knee) is active for Thursday Night Football against the Seahawks, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
The left tackle missed Arizona's Week 3 loss with the knee issue and was listed as limited on all three practice reports this week. Johnson started the first two games of the season and should regain that role Thursday night. The 2023 first-round pick has started all 33 games he's played in during his career.
