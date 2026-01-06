Cardinals' Paris Johnson: Progressing in recovery
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnson told reporters Monday that his knee injury will be fine "in a couple of weeks" and shouldn't impact his offseason training, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.
The third-year pro landed on injured reserve in late December after suffering an MCL injury during the Cardinals' Week 14 loss to the Rams. He started in 12 games prior to his injury and should be fully healthy for the start of training camp in July.
