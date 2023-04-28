The Cardinals selected Johnson in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, sixth overall.

The Cardinals began the night with the third overall pick before trading the selection to Houston, only to move back up to the sixth pick to nab Johnson. Arizona traded their 12th, 34th and 168th selections to Detroit for picks six and 81. At 6-foot-6, 313 pounds Johnson is a bit light yet for his frame, but at his height and with his rare wingspan (36 and 1/8-inch arms) the Ohio State product has room to add the bulk without sacrificing any athleticism. Once he's a finished product Johnson should be a viable starting left tackle, pairing incredible reach with uncommon athleticism to give him exceptional range as a blocker.