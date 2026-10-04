Cardinals coach Mike LaFleur said that Johnson is dealing with a biceps injury after Sunday's 36-24 loss to the Giants, Darren Urban of the team's official sitereports.

Johnson was also seen wearing an arm sling in the postgame locker room Sunday, according to Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic. The 25-year-old started all 43 of his regular-season appearances over the previous three seasons. The starting left tackle will look to get healthy before the Week 5 contest versus Detroit on Sunday, Oct. 11.