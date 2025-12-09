Johnson (knee) has been diagnosed with a sprained MCL and is expected to miss some time, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Paris is the current leader in Pro Bowl votes for offensive tackles, and the loss of the stellar left guard does not bode well for the Cardinals' offense as they head to face the Texans on the road in Week 15. Josh Fryar will likely start alongside fellow backup tackle Kelvin Beachum due to the absence of starter Jonah Williams (shoulder) as well. Jacoby Brissett will have to have the ball out fast against a formidable Texans defense that allows the fewest points per game in the NFL (16.0).