Cardinals' Paris Johnson: Will miss Week 3
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnson (knee) is inactive for Sunday's clash against the 49ers.
Johnson was limited in practice throughout the week due to a knee issue and was deemed questionable heading into the weekend. He won't suit up Sunday, and Kelvin Beachum is slated to start at left tackle in Johnson's stead.
