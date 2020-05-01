Cardinals' Parker Houston: Going to desert

Houston agreed to terms with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

Arizona added two tight ends as priority free agents (also, Ryan Becker from SMU). Houston isn't much of a receiver, combining for 45 catches for 420 yards and three touchdowns in 49 contests at San Diego State. As a result, he may have to show off his blocking chops if he hopes to make the Cardinals' final roster.