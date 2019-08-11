Cardinals' Pasoni Tasini: Re-signs with Cards
The Cardinals inked Tasini to a contract Sunday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Tasini had previously spent time with the Cardinals in 2018, when he was activated off their practice squad to make one tackle in the last game of the season. Tasini will shore up the depth chart at the nose tackle position, considering the team placed Vincent Valentine on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury Saturday.
