Elflein and the Cardinals agreed on a contract Tuesday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

Elflein will join the Cardinals ahead of their training camp and he will likely operate as the team's backup center behind Hjalte Froholdt in 2023. The 29-year-old suffered a season-ending hip injury in October as a member of the Panthers, but he now appears to be fully healthy heading into this season.