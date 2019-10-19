Cardinals' Patrick Peterson: Activated to 53-man roster
The Cardinals added Peterson to the 53-man roster Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Peterson's spot on the active roster comes in conjunction with the placement of Brett Toth (illness) on the non-football injury list. The three-time All-Pro had been suspended the first six games of the season, and he's now set to retake his spot as Arizona's top cornerback. He'll be a valuable asset against the Giants on Sunday for the Cardinals' secondary.
