Cardinals' Patrick Peterson: Active Week 6
Peterson (quadriceps) is active for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Limited by a quadriceps issue during Week 6 preparation, Peterson will lock down his typical every-down role at cornerback. Opposing quarterbacks normally avoid the perennial All-Pro, though, as he's searching for his first interception since Week 13 of last year.
