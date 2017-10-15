Play

Peterson (quadriceps) is active for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Limited by a quadriceps issue during Week 6 preparation, Peterson will lock down his typical every-down role at cornerback. Opposing quarterbacks normally avoid the perennial All-Pro, though, as he's searching for his first interception since Week 13 of last year.

