Cardinals' Patrick Peterson: Asking for trade
Peterson has requested a trade, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Peterson surely knew his team was headed for a rebuilding campaign but probably didn't expect things to get this bad. It now looks like a multi-season project, which is a tough pill to swallow for a 28-year-old cornerback with a contract that runs through 2020. Schefter reports that the Cardinals still don't intend to trade Peterson.
