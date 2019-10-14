Peterson (suspension) relayed Monday via his personal Twitter account that he's been reinstated to the Cardinals' 53-man roster.

An official transaction may not be announced for a couple more days, but the Cardinals will have their top cornerback available for his season debut Sunday against the Giants. Peterson's absence for the first six games of the season was felt acutely, as the Cardinals defense surrendered 8.5 yards per attempt (29th in the NFL) and 16 touchdowns through the air (32nd). While the return of Peterson won't completely resolve Arizona's issues in the secondary, the three-time All-Pro can at least be expected to provide a tough matchup for the opposition's top wide receiver in any given week.