Cardinals' Patrick Peterson: Cleared to face Rams
Peterson (quadriceps) doesn't have a designation on the final injury report for Sunday's game against the Rams.
Head coach Bruce Arians said Friday that Peterson's quad injury isn't a major concern. Arguably the league's best cover corner, Peterson likely will be tasked with shadowing a slumping Sammy Watkins, which could in turn open up more targets for Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp.
