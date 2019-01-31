Cardinals' Patrick Peterson: Committed to Cardinals
Peterson announced his commitment to the Cardinals for 2019 and beyond Wednesday at the Waste Management Phoenix Open Pro-Am, Kyle Odegard of the team's official site reports. "I just want to apologize to everybody for asking for that trade in the middle of the season," Peterson said. "I'm here to stay, baby."
Peterson was referencing his trade request just before the deadline in late October. The rumors were quashed quickly, but with the Cardinals 1-6 at the time under new coach Steve Wilks, it was a telling vote of no confidence in the new staff and Peterson's role in the 4-3 scheme. Wilks since has been replaced by Kliff Kingsbury, whose hiring of Vance Joseph as defensive coordinator guarantees a return to the 3-4 alignment in which Peterson thrived the first seven years of his career. Peterson thus will return to facing top wide receivers in man-to-man coverage. During the aforementioned seven-year run, he averaged 10.3 passes defended and three interceptions per season, which fell off to five and two, respectively, in 2018.
