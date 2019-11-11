Play

Coach Kliff Kingsbury called Peterson (calf) day-to-day on Monday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Peterson was forced out of Sunday's loss to the Buccaneers in the fourth quarter due to a calf issue, but he appears to have a shot at suiting up Week 11 versus the 49ers. A decision on the veteran cornerback's availability will likely come down to how well he reacts after a full week of practice. The Cardinals have a bye around the corner Week 12, so the team could also opt to rest Peterson and allow him two weeks of recovery.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories