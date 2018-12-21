Cardinals' Patrick Peterson: Dealing with illness
Peterson missed Friday's practice with an illness and is questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Peterson was a surprise addition to the Cardinals' final injury report and will likely take the next day or two to rest up with the hope of playing in Week 16. If the star cornerback is ultimately forced to sit out by the time Sunday's 4:05 p.m. EST kickoff rolls around, it would provide a boost to the fantasy prospects of the Rams' top downfield threat, Brandin Cooks.
