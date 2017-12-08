Cardinals' Patrick Peterson: Does not practice Thursday
Peterson (hamstring) was a non-participant at Thursday's practice, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Peterson practiced in limited fashion Wednesday, so his absence Thursday is a step in the wrong direction. However, the Cardinals could just be exercising caution with their shutdown corner. The 27-year-old has yet to miss a game this season, but Brandon Williams would presumably be next in line should he have to ultimately sit out.
