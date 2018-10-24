Cardinals' Patrick Peterson: Ends trade rumors
Peterson released a statement Wednesday in which he committed to the Cardinals, putting an end to trade speculation.
"I've been incredibly frustrated with how the season has gone. But my energy is 100% focused on being part of the solution and helping us [the Cardinals] turn this around. I've never shied away from a challenge before and I'm not starting now. I have always given my all to the Cardinals organization, my teammates and fans. That is what I intend to do for the years to come. I am an Arizona Cardinal, and my focus is on this weeks game."
