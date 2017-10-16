Cardinals' Patrick Peterson: Expects to play next week
Peterson (quadriceps) expects to play in London against the Rams in Week 7, Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Peterson exited in the second half of the Cardinals' 38-33 victory over the Buccaneers and did not return. The 27-year-old indicated he felt sore but will "definitely play next week" against the Rams.
