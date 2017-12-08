Cardinals' Patrick Peterson: Expects to play Sunday
Peterson (hamstring) was a limited participant at Friday's practice and is considered questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Titans, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
Peterson's hamstring injury kept him sidelined during Thursday's practice, but he's currently trending in the right direction with high hopes of playing in Week 14. The Cardinals' No. 1 cornerback said his hamstring is still a "little sore" but will be ready to play Sunday, according to Darren Urban of the team's official site. At this point all signs point to Peterson suiting up without limitations, though Brandon Williams could be in line for additional snaps if Peterson were to suffer any sort of setback.
